SEC schools adopt new clear bag policy for 2017 football season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Before you head out to an SCE football game this season you're going to need to think twice about what you bring. All SEC schools have officially adopted a clear bag policy for the 2017 season.



For Cats fans, that means you can't bring a purse or backpack into Kroger Field.

Fans can carry one large clear bag, such as a gallon size zipper storage bags or other clear bags.





© 2017 WHAS-TV