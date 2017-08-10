WHAS
Close

SEC schools adopt new clear bag policy for 2017 football season

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 4:33 PM. EDT August 10, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Before you head out to an SCE football game this season you're going to need to think twice about what you bring. All SEC schools have officially adopted a clear bag policy for the 2017 season.

For Cats fans, that means you can't bring a purse or backpack into Kroger Field.

Fans can carry one large clear bag, such as a gallon size zipper storage bags or other clear bags.


 

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories