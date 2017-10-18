Rick Pitino denies knowledge of recruitment scandal on ESPN

LOUISVILLE, KAY. (WHAS 11)--Former University of Louisville head coach Rick Pitino speaking out in his first interview since his firing.

Pitino spoke to ESPN Wednesday night once again saying he had no knowledge of the pay to play scandal surrounding the university.

He was fired on Monday by the University's Board of Trustees despite Pitino arguing that he knew nothing about a recruit's family getting money from Adidas to play basketball at U of L.

Pitino says he and his players and staff had little interaction with Adidas and went on to explain why he's suing the company.

Pitino went on to say that he feels he's already been vindicated through the support of his staff and players.

