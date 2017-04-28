Report: Larry Bird resigns as Pacers president, Kevin Pritchard to take over

DETROIT - APRIL 06: Larry Bird walks off the court after watching the Michigan State Spartans lose to the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2009 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball National Championship game at Ford Field on April 6, 2009 in Detroit, Michigan.The Tar Heels defeated the Spartans 89-72. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (Photo: WHAS)

(USA TODAY) -- Larry Bird has resigned as president of the Indiana Pacers, according to a published report on Friday.

Bird, the former Boston Celtics great, had served as team president since 2003. Kevin Pritchard will succeed Bird as the president of basketball operations, Yahoo Sports reported.

Bird is expected to remain with the Pacers as a consultant.

Bird had spent the last 20 years with the Pacers, the first three as the team’s head coach.

