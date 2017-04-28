Report: Larry Bird resigns as Pacers president, Kevin Pritchard to take over

(USA TODAY) -- Larry Bird has resigned as president of the Indiana Pacers, according to a published report on Friday.
Bird, the former Boston Celtics great, had served as team president since 2003. Kevin Pritchard will succeed Bird as the president of basketball operations, Yahoo Sports reported.
Bird is expected to remain with the Pacers as a consultant.
Bird had spent the last 20 years with the Pacers, the first three as the team’s head coach.
© 2017 USATODAY.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs