Red/White scrimmage draws thousands of fans to KFC Yum! Center (Photo: WHAS11 Staff)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The game had a lot of pomp and circumstance considering the cloud of suspicion with the ongoing FBI investigation.

But, it didn't stop Leo Boone from buying a ticket to see the Cardinals in action. "I'm supporting the players. It ain't the player's fault. They are a great group of guys," he told WHAS11.

Thousands of others felt the same way, filling up the lower bowl for the Cards first public scrimmage. From the locker room, the players later reflected on the crowd involvement.

"I felt their energy playing out there. Them just screaming and yelling. Really felt good playing in front of the fans," said Louisville Cardinals Guard Quentin Snider.

It was Tony Gilliland and his family's first Red/White scrimmage. They drove from west Tennessee as a life-long Cards fans, Gilliland wanted to show up to throw his support behind the players during a trying time.

"I know it's disheartening for them. But, I know they know they got to move on. I'm sure they are mature enough they'll be able to," Gilliland said.

Coach Padgett says he's pleased with the player's performances but knows they still have a lot to learn as he leads the Cards into a season that still has many questions.

The Cards have one more Red/White scrimmage. It's scheduled for Friday, October 27 at the KFC Yum! Center.

