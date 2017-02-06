READ: Matt Ryan's inspirational post-Super Bowl message

Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons walks on the field in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It's well-known that Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is a class act. Still, it felt good to get reassurance after the team's crushing Super Bowl defeat to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Ryan delivered.

In a short, but inspiring, message on Instagram, Matt showed grace, sportsmanship, humility and heart. And he got us excited about next season.

We came up short last night and my heart hurts for you Atlanta. Hats off to New England they played a heck of a game. We will adapt, we will over come, we will #RiseUp again. A photo posted by Matt Ryan (@ryan_matt02) on Feb 6, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

Thank you Matt.

Let the healing begin.

