PROGRAMMING NOTE: ACC Basketball game on at 8 p.m. Tues.

On Tuesday night, Feb. 7, at 8 p.m. WHAS11 will air ACC Basketball (Syracuse at Clemson) game.
The following programs will air on a delayed broadcast on the noted times and days:
8 p.m. “The Middle” Will air Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 1:05 a.m.
8:30 p.m. “American Housewife” will air Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 1:35 a.m.
9 p.m. “Fresh Off the Boat” will air Saturday, Feb. 11, at 12 p.m.
9:30 p.m. “The Real O’Neal’s” will air Saturday, Feb. 11, at 12:30 p.m.
