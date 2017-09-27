WHAS
Close

PROFFITT REPORT: The end many of you called for at UofL

Commentary by Doug Proffitt , WHAS 4:46 PM. EDT September 27, 2017

We've come to an end of probably the most stunning, tumultuous time in UofL’s history.

The ouster of the school's best-known faces, better known than the school president. Rick Pitino and Tom Jurich.

In my opinion, it's way overdue, stretching back to the troubled leadership of  Jim Ramsey, who set the tone.

Embezzlement by top professors? Theft from the ticket office, the chemistry department?

Two sex scandals, one for your coach, and one for the basketball team.

Along the way Ramsey hushed things away, Jurich gave second chances.

But as we learned this week, the real sewer then runs under UofL is not managed by MSD, but allegedly by Adidas.

The influence of these companies is bigger than the Cardinals for sure, but UofL got snared in the FBI trap, all recorded with audio and video.

Many of you, UofL’s veteran educators screamed “Hey” and called for sweeping change years ago. You were nearly ridden out of town. This day is rough, no question, but this day is also for you. You have been heard.

I always welcome your opinions. Let me know what you think. Email me.


 

Commentary by Doug Proffitt

WHAS

UofL Athletic Director Jurich, Coach Pitino placed on administrative leave

WHAS

UofL athletics board member: We need to carefully consider our next steps

WHAS

FBI arrests four college basketball assistants on charges of fraud

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories