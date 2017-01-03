Pitino: Podcast with Kentucky rival John Calipari was 'fun'

Rick Pitino (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville coach Rick Pitino says he "had a lot of fun" talking with Kentucky rival John Calipari for a podcast that figures to draw huge interest from fans of both schools.

Calipari announced on his radio show Monday night that he had taped an interview with Pitino for an upcoming "Cal Cast" but didn't specify when it would air. The coach's revelation was somewhat stunning given their sometimes-tense relationship that goes beyond coaching archrival schools about 80 miles apart. The Hall of Famers have each won an NCAA championship at Kentucky and coached against each other at previous stops before arriving in the Bluegrass State.

If anything, Pitino said Tuesday their long history has created a mutual respect and adds, "I've never had a bad relationship with John."