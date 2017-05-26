PHOTOS: Cleveland Cavaliers celebrate 3rd straight Eastern Conference Championship

To the victors, go the spoils!
The Cleveland Cavaliers are your Eastern Conference Champions after defeating the Boston Celtics on Thursday night in Game 5.
The Wine and Gold took time to celebrate their 3rd straight trip to the NBA Finals. Catch our photo gallery below:
And while we're at it, why not check out a bit of the victory celebration in the locker room that was captured on Twitter by the NBA:
The @Cavs celebrate their Eastern Conference Championship! #DefendTheLand pic.twitter.com/8TOdhD9cLe— NBA (@NBA) May 26, 2017
