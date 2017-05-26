PHOTOS: Cleveland Cavaliers celebrate 3rd straight Eastern Conference Championship

BOSTON, MA - MAY 25: The Cleveland Cavaliers receive the Eastern Conference Finals trophy after their victory against the Boston Celtics in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on May 25, 2017 at the TD Garden in Boston (Photo: Brian Babineau, 2017 NBAE)

To the victors, go the spoils!

The Cleveland Cavaliers are your Eastern Conference Champions after defeating the Boston Celtics on Thursday night in Game 5.

The Wine and Gold took time to celebrate their 3rd straight trip to the NBA Finals. Catch our photo gallery below:

And while we're at it, why not check out a bit of the victory celebration in the locker room that was captured on Twitter by the NBA:

