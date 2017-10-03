Padgett to hold first news conference

David Padgett

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--David Padgett will hold his first news conference as interim head coach of the Card's basketball team Wednesday.

Interim University President Greg Postel named Padgett as acting head coach Sept.29.

Hall of fame Coach Rick Pitino is currently on unpaid administrative leave.

Padgett is down two assistant coaches.

Our news partners at the Courier-Journal report Padgett is leaning on his father for advice.

