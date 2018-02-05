Weible's World of Winter Olympic Sports: Alpine Skiing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – With the Winter Olympics approaching, Digital Reporter Will Weible is taking a crash course in what it takes to compete in the alpine skiing events in PyeongChang. The sport of skiing has five different events in the Olympics: Slalom, Giant Slalom, Super-G, Downhill and the Combined. Each event brings a different demand of specialized skill and ability to perform at top speed. In the Downhill, skiers can reach speeds over 90 mph.
The United States has 22 skiers competing in this year’s Olympic Games:
Stacey Cook
Breezy Johnson
Megan McJames
Alice McKennis
Laurenne Ross
Mikaela Shiffrin
Resi Stiegler
Lindsey Vonn
Jacqueline Wiles
Bryce Bennett
Tommy Biesenmeyer
David Chodounsky
Ryan Cochran-Siegle
Mark Engel
Tommy Ford
Jared Goldberg
Tim Jitloff
Nolan Kasper
Ted Ligety
Wiley Maple
Steven Nyman
Andrew Weibrecht
