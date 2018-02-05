Weible's World of Winter Olympic Sports: Alpine Skiing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – With the Winter Olympics approaching, Digital Reporter Will Weible is taking a crash course in what it takes to compete in the alpine skiing events in PyeongChang. The sport of skiing has five different events in the Olympics: Slalom, Giant Slalom, Super-G, Downhill and the Combined. Each event brings a different demand of specialized skill and ability to perform at top speed. In the Downhill, skiers can reach speeds over 90 mph.

The United States has 22 skiers competing in this year’s Olympic Games:

Stacey Cook

Breezy Johnson

Megan McJames

Alice McKennis

Laurenne Ross

Mikaela Shiffrin

Resi Stiegler

Lindsey Vonn

Jacqueline Wiles

Bryce Bennett

Tommy Biesenmeyer

David Chodounsky

Ryan Cochran-Siegle

Mark Engel

Tommy Ford

Jared Goldberg

Tim Jitloff

Nolan Kasper

Ted Ligety

Wiley Maple

Steven Nyman

Andrew Weibrecht

