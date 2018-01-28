Indiana native headed to the Olympics for second time

Nick Goepper (USA Today)

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WHAS11) – Olympic medalist and Indiana-native Nick Goepper is heading to PyeongChang in February.

After a run on January 21, Goepper qualified for the U.S. freeski slopestyle men’s team. He was the first member of the team announced.

READ MORE: U.S. has largest delegation in Winter Olympics history

READ MORE: Shaun White regains love for snowboarding after Sochi disappointment

Goepper won a bronze medal for slopestyle skiing in 2014 at the Sochi Olympics. He was part of a historical podium sweep at that Olympics. It was the third sweep ever for the U.S. in winter Olympics’ history, the first two happening in 1956 and 2002.

The other two members of that sweep were teammates Joss Christensen and Gus Kenworthy. Kenworthy has since qualified for the team; Christensen was left off the Olympic team this go-round.

© 2018 WHAS-TV