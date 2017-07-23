O.J. Simpson had a 'conflict-free life'? Not really

LOS ANGELES (AP) - When O.J. Simpson told a parole board last week that he led a "conflict-free life" before going to prison for a Las Vegas hotel-room heist, he seemed to forget some serious run-ins with the law.

Among them, a 1989 no-contest plea to beating his then-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. Police say they arrived to find her with a battered face. She was screaming, "He's going to kill me!"

Years later, the former football star was acquitted of her murder.

Simpson was also involved in a road-rage incident in Florida in 2000. And he went to jail for contempt in 2008.

Simpson, 70, is set to be paroled in October.

The question is: Can he stay out of trouble?

