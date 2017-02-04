No. 6 Louisville beats Boston College 90-67

Feb 4, 2017; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Anas Mahmoud (14) drives to the basket while defended by Boston College Eagles forward Mo Jeffers (15) during the first half at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Greg M. Cooper, Greg M. Cooper)

BOSTON (AP) - Deng Adel scored a career-high 19 points, and Donovan Mitchell also had 19 on Saturday as No. 6 Louisville coasted to a 90-67 victory over Boston College, the Cardinals' seventh win in eight games.

Mangok Mathiang scored 16 points and Ray Spalding and Jaylen Johnson had seven rebounds apiece for the Cardinals (19-4, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). Louisville's last four wins have come by an average of 33 points.

Ky Bowman scored 18 points and added five rebounds for BC (9-15, 2-9). The Eagles have lost nine of their last 10 games - this one with Celtics Isaiah Thomas and former Louisville star Terry Rozier sitting courtside.

Louisville scored the first 10 points of the game but still led just 39-30 at the half. In the second, the Cardinals scored 11 straight points to turn a 50-40 lead into a blowout.

