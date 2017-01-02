No. 13 Duke women knock off No. 8 Louisville, 58-55

470x264 louisville cardinals uofl university of louisville cards basketball general.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Lexie Brown scored 17 points and No. 13 Duke beat No. 8 Louisville 58-55 on Monday night for its ninth straight win.

Rebecca Greenwell had 10 points for the Blue Devils (13-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot 44 percent and forced 19 turnovers, turning them into 18 points.

Myisha Hines-Allen had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinals (13-3, 1-1), who had won seven in a row. Asia Durr finished with 15 points and Mariya Moore added 14 points in a tight game with six ties and 16 lead changes.

