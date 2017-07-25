Younger, faster Bengals prepare for training camp

Jun 13, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A view of Cincinnati Bengals helmets minicamp at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Aaron Doster, Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WHAS11) – After missing the playoffs last year the 2017 Bengals are coming into the season in transition.

Head Coach Marvin Lewis says his team will be younger and faster on both sides of the ball.

“This is a group that is younger, and more athletic,” Lewis said. “They got here the same way. They earned their opportunity the same way. Now it’s a passing of the baton, and it’s time to go.”

With 3 new starters on the offensive line the Bengals are expecting more contributions from their backfield, and one guy hoping to answer that call is former Kentucky standout Boom Williams.

“He’s obviously very versatile,” special team’s coordinator Darrin Simmons said. “He’s very mobile, he’s very elusive.”

“I want to see him execute,” offensive coordinator Ken Zampese said. “I want to see him learn the offense to where he doesn’t hesitate, and he can play fast, and do it right every time.”

“For him to make this team he’s going to have to be put in those situations and have to excel in those roles,” Simmons said.

On defense, Cincinnati lost Domata Peco to free agency and Adam Jones to a one game suspension, but Paul Guenther expects his unit to be one of the best in the NFL.

Jun 13, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) runs drills during minicamp at Paul Brown Stadium.

“I think we’re fine,” Guenther said. “I think we’re a violent defense. I think we’re fast, and we got faster in the offseason. We’re a defense that cares about winning, playing together. It’s important that every guy in the room is playing the same way.”

As training camp starts on Thursday if you’re looking for a feel-good story to latch onto former UofL soccer player Johnathan Brown is attempting to win the kicking competition outright despite never having played a snap of college football.

Jun 13, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback AJ McCarron (5) runs drills during minicamp at Paul Brown Stadium.

He caught the eye of the coaching staff with what they describe as a bomb for a leg.

