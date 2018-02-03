WHAS
Close

Jimmy Fallon dines with a Champlin family

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon stopped by KARE 11's Warming House Saturday morning and tossed out some gifts for a few lucky fans.

KARE Staff , KARE 2:01 PM. EST February 03, 2018

CHAMPLIN, Minn. - Ever since Jimmy Fallon announced that he'll be visiting one Minnesota family for dinner, everyone's been hoping it will be them.

But one lucky family in Champlin, Minnesota was revealed to be the winner... when The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon went live on Facebook from their living room!

Jimmy stopped by for some good old-fashioned Minnesota hot dish, and some very Minnesota gift exchanging and hugging.

© 2018 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories