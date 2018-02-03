Best places to watch the Super Bowl in Louisville

Jan 31, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; General overall view of Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots helmets at U.S. Bank Stadium prior to Super Bowl LII. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) – It’s game day, and whether viewers are tuning in for the game, the halftime performance or the commercials, over 100 million viewers are expected to watch. So where’s the best place in Louisville to catch the show? We’ve got you covered.

BoomBozz Highlands Taphouse – This deal is too good to pass up! BoomBozz is offering a Buy One, Get One Free large pizza for dine in customers who purchase two drinks during the Super Bowl. Additionally, they’re running their happy hour specials, as well—beers as low as $2 will be available. Check out their website here.

Tin Roof – Tin Roof is hosting a Super Bowl party that will feature game platters, bucket specials and a hot dog eating contest! While there is no cover for the party, reservations are encouraged. You can make reservations by emailing Moncell@tinroofbars.com. Check out their website here.

Kaiju – Beer. Monsters. Music. That’s the slogan at this popular Germantown bar. Kaiju features a rotating selection of draft craft beer and specialty cocktails. Check out their website here.

Hilltop Tavern – This bar located in Clifton would be a great place to catch the game and eat amazing food, like mac and cheese fritters or jumbo wings. Check out their website here.

8UP – When you’re not watching the game (or the halftime show or commercials), 8UP offers amazing views of downtown Louisville. Signature cocktails and delicious food make this an excellent choice for your Super Bowl party. Check out their website here.

Sports & Social Club – Continuously voted best sports bar by multiple organizations, the Sports & Social Club on 4th Street is a safe bet for the Super Bowl. Featuring traditional sports bar fare, including wings, burgers and pizza, the menu at the Club has something for everyone. Check out their website here.

Wick’s Pizza – Another local favorite, Wick’s Pizza has frequently been awarded the title of Best Pizza of Louisville over the last 25 years. Each of the chain’s locations offers a full-service bar, and while the menu features pizza, there are wings, sandwiches and pasta, too. Check out their website here.

