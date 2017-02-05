Tom Brady suspects Super Bowl jersey was stolen after game

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Tom Brady suspected that his Super Bowl game-winning jersey was stolen from the New England Patriots locker room in the aftermath of the team's remarkable victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Sunday.

Brady looked flustered as he searched his locker area at NRG Stadium but was unable to locate the game-worn jersey that he donned in leading the Patriots to a 34-28 overtime victory.

“It was right here. I know exactly where I put it,” Brady said as he called the security staff and team equipment managers to assist in the search.

Brady, who was named the Super Bowl MVP for the record fourth time in his career, frantically looked through several bags and told nearby players that the iconic No. 12 was missing.

Backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo told other players to look for the jersey, but the longer he searched, the more Brady seemed to grow concerned it had been stolen.

“This is not good,” he said. “It was right here and now I don’t have it. Not good.”

While walking out of the stadium, Brady was asked by USA TODAY Sports if he had managed to locate the jersey during his extensive search.

"No," he replied. "It is going to be on eBay soon, I guess."

Follow Martin Rogers on Twitter @mrogersUSAT.

(© 2017 WUSA)