Who was that girl hugged by Lady Gaga during her halftime performance?

HOUSTON- It was the hug seen around the world.

Ally Bellini, a sophomore at Dobie High School, was hugged by Lady Gaga during her halftime performance at Super Bowl LI.

"I was thinking in my head, 'Am I dreaming?'," said Ally.

No, she wasn't dreaming. She received her 'once-in-a-lifetime' hug while Gaga sang her hit song, "Million Reasons."

Ally is part of the Dobie Lariaettes Drill Team. She, along with hundreds of other girls from drill teams across the Houston area, was selected to be a part of the field level light show during Lady Gaga's performance.

Ally opened up about the unforgettable moment during a press conference at her school. Her drill teammates stood beside her.

"I was like hugging her and I realized so many people are watching me tearing up," said Ally. "And I was like hold it together for a little bit longer, and as soon as the lights went down in the area I balled."

Ally is now having to deal with the glare of the spotlight.

"Just walking down the hallway and people are like, 'oh my you got hugged, can I hug you?'," said Ally.

Her drill team practiced long and hard for their part in Lady Gaga's performance. They kept it a secret until it was revealed before millions last night.

"We couldn't ask for a better group of kids to share this with," said Lori Alexander, Lariaettes director. "This is a memory and an honor this team will cherish for a lifetime."

