North Texas will host the 2018 NFL Draft

A general view of the stadium before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

DALLAS - Cowboys owner Jerry Jones can check another major event off of the AT&T Stadium bucket list: The NFL Draft.

The league posted on its official Twitter account Tuesday morning that the 2018 NFL Draft would take place in North Texas.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport first reported the news earlier Tuesday, saying AT&T Stadium would be the official host.

It will be the first time North Texas has hosted the event, and the fourth different city in five years to do so.

Jones and the Cowboys submitted a bid in May to host next year’s draft. It had been thought that the area would be a prime destination for such an event once the team’s world headquarters in Frisco were completed.

The draft, which spans three days and includes nearly a week of events, will likely split time between the Cowboys’ two state-of-the-art facilities.

Representatives from more than a dozen teams were reported to have gone to Philadelphia to scout the 2017 Draft to potentially submit a bid.

In April, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Dallas had “emerged as a favorite” to host. Dallas’ candidacy for the annual event was rumored to be in jeopardy over the state’s proposed “bathroom bill” legislation.

AT&T Stadium hosted the 2011 Super Bowl, the first College Football Playoff National Championship in 2015 and numerous conference championships. It will host the return of the Big 12 Championship this year.

It's also been the site of an NCAA Basketball Final Four, countless concerts and other major events.

