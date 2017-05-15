Kaepernick an option for Seahawks backup QB, Pete Carroll says

Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers shakes hands with Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks after the Seahawks won their game at Levi's Stadium on October 22, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Photo: Ezra Shaw, 2015 Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is among the options for a backup quarterback to Russell Wilson.

The coach made the comments during an interview on 710 ESPN Seattle Monday morning. When asked about whether Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III were possible targets for the Seahawks, Carroll said the team is looking at everybody.

"We've been tracking everything that's going on, and we've got cap and roster issues and stuff like that that we're still trying to manage properly. But quite frankly, yes, we are looking at all those guys," Carroll said.

Second-year player Trevonne Boykin is the current backup, but he has run into some legal trouble this offseason.

There is speculation some teams are not willing to touch Kaepernick due his protests last season in which he sat, and then knelt for the playing of the national anthem. Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman and defensive end Michael Bennett have suggested Kaepernick has been blackballed.

Kaepernick might be a good fit in Seattle. The team knows his tendencies after facing him twice a year, and his athletic skill set is comparable to Wilson. Kaepernick could benefit from a more stable coaching situation compared to that with the 49ers, a team which will have its fourth head coach in four seasons this year.

