Justin Timberlake to headline Super Bowl LII halftime show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Justin Timberlake is returning to the Super Bowl stage in 2018.

The former NSYNC singer announced the news via Twitter late Sunday evening in a video with late night talk show host and comedian Jimmy Fallon.

The “Sexy Back” singer will headline the Pepsi Halftime show during Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

"I DO have the time. Half the time…" he said.





It will be Timberlake’s first time taking the stage since 2004, when he shared the stage with Janet Jackson during Super Bowl XXXVIII. However, he did perform during Super Bowl XXXV.

Their performance erupted controversy after Timberlake ripped Jackson’s costume exposing her breast.

It led to thousands filing complaints with the FCC and Jackson being blacklisted.

It’s not known if Timberlake will have guest artist appearances during his halftime set.

Officials with the NFL expect to release more details about his performance at a later date.

