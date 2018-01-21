Foles, Eagles fly into Super Bowl, rout Vikings 38-7

Jan 21, 2018; Philadelphia,; Philadelphia wide receiver Torrey Smith (82) runs the ball against Minnesota strong safety Anthony Harris (41) during the third quarter in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. James Lang-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Lang, James Lang)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Nick Foles threw for three touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles made big play after big play Sunday night, winning the NFC title in a stunning 38-7 rout of the Minnesota Vikings.



Next up: the Eagles' first Super Bowl appearance since 2005, against the team that beat them then, AFC champion New England.



Foles was on fire, throwing for 352 yards in a performance that might make the Philadelphia faithful miss injured Carson Wentz a whole lot less.



Patrick Robinson 's spectacular 50-yard interception return got Philadelphia (15-3) started. Then Foles and his offense tore up the league's stingiest scoring defense, with long TD throws to Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith.



LeGarrette Blount had an 11-yard scoring run when things were decided in the first half, and the Eagles were headed to an NFL title game the Vikings (14-4) hoped to be in at their own stadium.

