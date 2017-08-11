Ezekiel Elliott responds to six-game suspension

Nov 6, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) at FirstEnergy Stadium. Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ken Blaze, Ken Blaze)

DALLAS - Ezekiel Elliott responded to a six-game suspension levied upon him by the NFL Friday in a tweet late Friday evening.

In the tweet, which contained a screenshot of a note with no accompanying text, Elliott recognized and apologized for the distraction his off-field behavior has caused.

"I am both surprised and disappointed by the NFL's decision today, and I strongly disagree with the League's findings," the statement read. "I recognize the distraction and disruption that all of this has caused my family, friends, teammates, the Dallas Cowboys organization as well as my fans - for that I am sincerely sorry."

"I admit that I am far from perfect, but I plan to continue to work very hard, on and off the field, to mature and earn the great opportunity that I have been given."

Elliott's suspension stems from domestic violence allegations made against him last year in Ohio. The Columbus city attorney's office decided last September that Elliott wouldn't face charges.

The NFL, though, still has the authority to punish players under its personal conduct policy. The league cited photographs, medical information and thousands of electronic messages as evidence to back its decision to suspend Elliott, who led the NFL in rushing in 2016.

Earlier Friday, Elliott's representatives responded to the news, saying the league's findings are "replete with factual inaccuracies."

Just in: Ezekiel Elliott will appeal his six-game suspension handed down by the league. Elliott & his reps are "extremely disappointed". — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 11, 2017

Zeke Elliott & reps statement: "The NFL's findings are replete with factual inaccuracies and erroneous conclusions." #Cowboys — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 11, 2017

Elliott & reps statement: "In the coming weeks... a slew of additional credible and controverting evidence will come to light." #Cowboys — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 11, 2017

Elliott has 72 hours to appeal the suspension, and he is expected to do so. He can play in preseason games and practice until Sept. 2, regardless of the outcome of the appeal. If the suspension holds up, Elliott wouldn't be eligible to play in the regular season until Oct. 29 when the Cowboys play the Washington Redskins.

