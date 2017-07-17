ESPN: Ezekiel Elliott involved in 'late-night incident' at Dallas bar

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) during organized team activities at Dallas Cowboys Headquarters. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons)

DALLAS -- The star running back of the Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott, was involved in a "late-night incident" at a Dallas bar, ESPN reports.

Dallas police officers were called at about 9:40 p.m. Sunday for a disturbance call in the 2500 block of Cedar Springs Road in Uptown.

"The disturbance involved a 30-year-old male victim who stated he had been physically assaulted," police said. "According to the report, the victim did not know who assaulted him. The victim was transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries."

No arrests were made, police told WFAA, and no one is listed as a suspect.

Elliott, 21, could face suspension for one or two games for his involvement, according to ESPN, but the NFL won't make a decision until the investigation is complete.

Elliott is currently under investigation by the NFL for a 2016 domestic violence accusation.

All the time...he could have been defending himself https://t.co/HU8CGyHCwJ — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 17, 2017

Spoke to #Cowboys RB Zeke Elliott’s reps: No comment on report of a bar altercation Sunday. They confirmed no complaint or arrest was made — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 17, 2017

