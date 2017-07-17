WHAS
ESPN: Ezekiel Elliott involved in 'late-night incident' at Dallas bar

WFAA 10:04 AM. EDT July 17, 2017

DALLAS -- The star running back of the Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott, was involved in a "late-night incident" at a Dallas bar, ESPN reports.

Dallas police officers were called at about 9:40 p.m. Sunday for a disturbance call in the 2500 block of Cedar Springs Road in Uptown.

"The disturbance involved a 30-year-old male victim who stated he had been physically assaulted," police said. "According to the report, the victim did not know who assaulted him. The victim was transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries."

No arrests were made, police told WFAA, and no one is listed as a suspect.

Elliott, 21, could face suspension for one or two games for his involvement, according to ESPN, but the NFL won't make a decision until the investigation is complete.

Elliott is currently under investigation by the NFL for a 2016 domestic violence accusation.

Check back for more on this developing story.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


