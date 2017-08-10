Colin Kaepernick rally planned at NFL as team considers taking on the embattled player

Free safety Eric Reid #35, quarterback Colin Kaepernick #7 & outside linebacker Eli Harold #58 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel on the sidelines during the national anthem at CenturyLink Field on September 25, 2016 (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images) (Photo: Steve Dykes, 2016 Getty Images)

Thousands of fans are promising to boycott the NFL. The fallout centers on Colin Kaepernick who has not been signed to a team.

Many think Kaepernick is being blackballed after his kneeling protests during the national anthem on the sidelines of NFL games last season. He knelt in protest to police shootings and perceived injustices across the country.

"I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color," Kaepernick said, to NFL.com. "To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder."

He said, "I am not looking for approval. I have to stand up for people that are oppressed...If they take football away, my endorsements from me, I know that I stood up for what is right."

Movie director and activist Spike Lee Tweeted a flyer for a protest outside of NFL headquarters scheduled for August 23. While he said he's not the organizer, Lee said "I Still Support My Brother And His Stance On The Injustices In The USA."

Last season Kaepernick was the quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers last season but will not join that team this season. The Baltimore Ravens are considering him as an option for their quarterback. USA TODAY Sports reports owner Steve Bisciotti and team president Dick Cass said he is firmly an option. Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco remains sidelined by a back ailment

The Ravens are weighing what the fallout might be to signing Kaepernick after his protests.

"We've very sensitive to it and we're monitoring it, and we're still, as (general manager) Ozzie (Newsome) said, scrimmaging it," Bisciotti said at a fan forum event in July when asked if signing Kaepernick would hurt the team's brand, according to the Ravens' website. "So pray for us."

