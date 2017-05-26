Kaepernick's got a big problem and it's not his political stance, says ESPN's Brock Huard

Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on from the sidelines during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on December 18, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Cunningham, 2016 Getty Images)

Colin Kaepernick "wants to be a Seahawk" and has told the team that he's fine backing up Russell Wilson, according to Bleacher Report.

Kaepernick comes with baggage. His protest last season of kneeling during the national anthem, citing social injustice, has been speculated as one possible reason NFL ratings went down.

Some, including Seahawks Michael Bennett and Richard Sherman, have suggested Kaepernick has been blackballed by teams because of it and why other, less successful quarterbacks, have been signed ahead of him.

ESPN 710 Seattle radio host Brock Huard, the former Washington Huskies star and veteran NFL quarterback, says Kaepernick’s political stance and personality would not be a problem inside this Seahawks’ locker room.

“This is what Pete Carroll wants. It’s what he covets and loves. It’s what he calls individual empowerment and freedom," Huard said. "We had Howie Long on the show, to pay tribute to Cortez Kennedy, and Howie said, 'This reminds me of my Raiders locker room. It’s a rainbow of characters and personalities. And Pete really covets that.'"

But Huard says the biggest problem facing Kaepernick is not his politics. His “Achilles heel” as a player is his left shoulder.

“It’s that non-throwing shoulder, and [his left shoulder] flies way open," Huard said. "You hear hitters or golfers talking about keeping your front shoulder in? It’s the same thing with throwing. And you watch a compact Tom Brady, who I think is the best. A Russell Wilson that’s maniacal about his fundamentals and details, and his shoulder stays square all the way through. You’ll watch Kaepernick, and it flies open, and once it does, everything else follows. You combine that with the long windup, and you get an accuracy rate that’s below average. And that’s why he [might be coming here] to be a backup.”

USA Today reports Kaepernick will soon be part of a new exhibit at the National Museum of African American History in Washington, D.C.

