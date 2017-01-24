New bobblehead celebrates UK's championships

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Kentucky Wildcats have finally received their due – their own NCAA bobblehead.

While other schools received theirs back in December, UK was released on Tuesday.

The Wildcat bobblehead is the first celebrating Kentucky’s 8 men’s National Championships. It’s the 12th in a series of schools honoring colleges with multiple championships.

The bobblehead has been a success that it’s now sold out.

Officials said another version with a white jersey has already been commissioned and is expected to be ready for shipping in July.

