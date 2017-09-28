New Albany, Ind. senior, in top of 2018 recruiting class, eliminates UofL from list

470x264 louisville cardinals uofl university of louisville cards basketball general.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) -- New Albany senior Romeo Langford, who's one of the top players in the 2018 class, is no longer considering Louisville in his recruitment.

I received a statement from the family that said due to the current allegations associated with the UofL men's basketball program, a family decision was to eliminate Louisville.

He's the fifth-ranked player in the class according to scout.com.

He's still considering Indiana, Kentucky, Kansas, North Carolina, Vanderbilt and UCLA.



