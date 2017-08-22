UofL Football ranked No. 4 in ESPN's 'Fan Happiness' poll

(Photo: ESPN, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Are you a fan who’s happy with your local college football teams?

A new ESPN Fan poll says University of Louisville fans come in ranked at No. 4.

Their poll is based on several methods including program power, rivalry dominance, coaching stability, recruiting trends, revenue growth and Twitter buzz.

In their comment about Louisville’s ranking, ESPN says Lamar Jackson and the Heisman Trophy is solely responsible for most of the fan happiness.

Other local college teams making the cut are Western Kentucky ranked at No. 50, Indiana at No. 59 and Kentucky at No. 62.

Ohio State came in at No. 1.

