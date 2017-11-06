Women's Lacrosse head coach Kellie Young removed from her duties

Kellie Young (Photo: UofL Athletics)

LOUISVILLE (wHAS11) -- University of Louisville athletics announced women’s lacrosse head coach Kellie Young has been removed from her duties, as of Monday.

“We wish Kellie the best moving forward,” said Interim Director of Athletics Vince Tyra. “We will forever be appreciative for the effort that she put forth to start the University of Louisville lacrosse program from scratch.”

Young has been the head coach of the University of Louisville lacrosse program since its first season in 2008. She compiled a 106-68 record in her 10 seasons as head coach.

© 2017 WHAS-TV