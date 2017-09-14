Women's Basketball releases 2017-18 ACC schedule

UofL University Louisville SPORTS generic graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE – Six regionally or nationally televised broadcasts highlight the University of Louisville women's basketball program's 2017-18 Atlantic Coast Conference schedule that the league office announced on Thursday afternoon.

Arguably, the top conference for women's basketball, the ACC saw a league-record seven teams finish the 2016-17 season ranked in the final national polls, the most of any league. In addition, seven ACC squads earned berths in the NCAA Women's Basketball Championship.

"Year in and year out, our league proves to be one of the toughest in the country," said head coach Jeff Walz. "That is why we really challenge ourselves in non-conference play, in hopes of preparing our team for the grind of the ACC."

Louisville is coming off its seventh NCAA Sweet 16 appearance in school history under Walz, the winningest coach in school history. All-Americans Myisha Hines-Allen and Asia Durr headline the returnees from last year's team.

The Cardinals, who compiled a 12-4 conference mark in 2016-17 and are a combined 39-9 in ACC play their three years in the league, open the slate with road games at Georgia Tech on Dec. 28 and NC State on Dec. 31.

Louisville returns to play three consecutive games at the KFC Yum! Center, facing Duke (Jan. 4), Virginia Tech (Jan. 7) and Notre Dame (Jan. 11). The contest against Notre Dame will air on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET, as the Fighting Irish are coming off a season where they finished No. 2 in the Associated Press poll.

Closing out January, the Cardinals travel to Pittsburgh on Jan. 18, host Florida State on Jan. 21, play at Miami on Jan. 25 and wrap up the month at home against Wake Forest on Jan. 28. The Seminoles finished the season ranked No. 7 in the AP poll and that game will air on ESPN2 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

"Hosting Notre Dame and Florida State, two teams that advanced to the Elite Eight a year ago, on national television, will be an excellent opportunity for our team and our fans," said Walz. "We have the best fans in the country and I can't wait to see them show their support throughout the entire season."

Four of the next five conference contests will take place away from the Derby City as the Cardinals travel to face Virginia (Feb. 1), Syracuse (Feb. 4), Boston College (Feb. 15) and North Carolina (Feb. 18). Their lone home game during that span will be versus Clemson on Feb. 7.

The Cardinals wrap up conference play at home with rematches against Virginia (Feb. 22) and Pittsburgh (Feb. 25).

The ACC Women's Basketball Tournament, held at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., runs from Feb. 28 to March 4.

Louisville's non-conference schedule includes six opponents that reached postseason play and won at least 20 games a year ago, and is highlighted by road contests against Ohio State, Kentucky and Connecticut.

Fans interested in obtaining season tickets are encouraged to visit GoCards.com/WBBTickets or call (502) GO-CARDS for more information. To purchase women's basketball tickets now, please click here.

