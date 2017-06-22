Utah Jazz select Donovan Mitchell 13th overall in the NBA Draft

Louisville Cardinals guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is defended by Michigan Wolverines guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-RahkmanCredit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sport

The Jazz and Denver Nuggets agreed to a trade to send No. 13 to Utah for No. 24 and power forward Trey Lyles, according to USA TODAY Sports' Jeff Zillgitt. Mitchell is one of the most versatile guards in this draft, and he has the potential to handle the point and shooting guard positions on both ends. He could be a surprise late-lottery star if he continues to improve his shooting and decision-making, and he and Dante Exum should be able to handle point guard duties if George Hill leaves the Jazz in free agency.

