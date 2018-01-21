UofL's Snider receives special basketball after earning 1,000 career points

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – UofL senior guard Quentin Snider has 1,000 reasons to smile.
Before Sunday’s match with Boston College, Snider was presented with a special basketball after scoring his 1,000th career point during their match with Notre Dame Jan. 16.
Snider became the 68th Cardinal to reach that milestone.
The Cards went on to win that road game 82-78 in double overtime. It was also the first time the Cards won at Notre Dame since 1994.
