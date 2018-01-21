UofL's Snider receives special basketball after earning 1,000 career points

Jan 16, 2018; South Bend, IN, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Quentin Snider (4) leaves the court after Louisville defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 82-78 in double overtime. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matt Cashore, Matt Cashore)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – UofL senior guard Quentin Snider has 1,000 reasons to smile.

Before Sunday’s match with Boston College, Snider was presented with a special basketball after scoring his 1,000th career point during their match with Notre Dame Jan. 16.

(Photo: Kenny Klein/University of Louisville, Custom)

Snider became the 68th Cardinal to reach that milestone.

The Cards went on to win that road game 82-78 in double overtime. It was also the first time the Cards won at Notre Dame since 1994.

