UofL's Hines-Allen named ACC Co-Player of the Week

uofl university of louisville generic graphic top story.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville women’s basketball’s Myisha Hines-Allen was named the Atlantic Coast Conference co-Player of the Week on Monday.

The junior, along with Syracuse’s Alexis Peterson, were selected by a vote of the ACC Women’s Basketball Blue Ribbon Panel.

Hines-Allen averaged 21.0 points and 13.0 rebounds in two victories during the week. She shot 17 of 38 from the floor and collected six steals and five assists.

The Montclair, N.J., native logged career highs of 31 points and 17 rebounds in an overtime victory at Virginia. Hines-Allen hit 12 of her 24 shots, while going 7 of 8 from the free throw line. She followed that performance with 11 points and nine rebounds, one board shy of her fifth-consecutive double-double, against Pittsburgh. She tallied a career-tying best four steals in just 19 minutes of play.

Over the last 10 games, Hines-Allen is averaging 16.8 points on 52.8 percent shooting and 10.0 rebounds. Within the last month, she has climbed the career scoring charts and ranks 15th with 1,218 points.

No. 9 Louisville (15-3, 3-1 ACC) returns to action on Thursday, when it plays at No. 7 Florida State (15-2, 3-1). Tip is set for 7 p.m. in the Tucker Center and on ACC Network Extra.

