UofL's Bennett adds fourth Freshman All-America honor

LOUISVILLE (NEWS RELEASE) -- University of Louisville pitcher Nick Bennett received his fourth Freshman All-America accolade on Monday as the lefthander was tabbed as a second-team selection by Baseball America. Previously, Bennett received Freshman All-America accolades from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (first team), Perfect Game (second team) and Collegiate Baseball newspaper.

During his first collegiate season, Bennett accumulated a 5-1 record with a 3.18 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 65.0 innings and 15 total appearances, including 13 starts. A native of Cincinnati, Bennett was an All-ACC Third Team selection and was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team while serving as the No. 3 starter in the weekend rotation for the ACC Atlantic Division champions. Bennett closed the season ranked eighth in the ACC in WHIP and 10th in ERA.

The Cardinals closed their record-setting 2017 season with a 53-12 mark overall after making the program's fourth College World Series appearance, including the third in the last five seasons. Louisville set school record for victories in a season surpassing the previous record of 51 achieved in 2013 while also winning its opening game in Omaha for the first time in its four CWS berths. The 2017 season also included the program's third straight ACC Atlantic Division championship and its first-ever National Player of the Year (Brendan McKay).

