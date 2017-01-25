UofL releases their response to NCAA about Pitino's actions in Powell allegations

80 JCPS students to attend U of L Belknap campus' MathMovesU Day. (Photo: WHAS 11)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The University of Louisville has released their response they sent to the NCAA concerning the Katina Powell allegations.

Their response was sent to the NCAA on Jan. 17 after the NCAA found Rick Pitino failed to monitor Andree McGee. Louisville was charged with four level-one violations in the NCAA's notice of allegations but the one they've disputed from day one is that Rick Pitino failed to monitor Andre McGee.

McGee is accused of supplying prostitutes for players and recruits while he was the director of basketball operations. Powell claims she was paid thousands in cash by McGee to provide sex services for players and recruits.

In the response, UofL says Pitino cooperated fully with the NCAA’s investigation. UofL claims the NCAA enforcement staff had to struggle to uncover the alleged actions of McGee.

UofL says, in their response to the NCAA, that McGee’s actions were well kept from Pitino. They say many who lived in the dorm where the strippers performed did not even know what was happening and the people that were paid to watch the dorm, when Pitino could not, did not know about the strippers.

UofL claims that one man told NCAA investigators that he kept McGee’s illicit activities from Pitino because he did not want McGee to get in trouble and go to jail. Other men, that were investigated, lied to investigators about their knowledge of the strip shows at the dorm. In order to get the men to talk about what they knew, UofL claims, NCAA had to request and obtain limited immunity to the men.

According to UofL, some men that the NCAA investigated were embarrassed about their experience with the strippers and “did not want other to know…” UofL’s response goes on to say that investigators were also told the men did not tell Pitino about the strippers because they were worried about jeopardizing NCAA eligibility and they knew it was wrong.

The University says it disagrees with the NCAA about the coach, they said Pitino fostered a culture of NCAA compliance and exercised appropriate supervisory oversight of McGee.

Those with the University said McGee's activities would not have been detected by any reasonable monitoring practices.

NCAA has 60 days to review this response.

(© 2017 WHAS)