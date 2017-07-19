UofL reaches tentative agreement with Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The University of Louisville has now entered into a tentative agreement with the KFC Yum! Center to continue playing basketball games at the downtown arena.

A UofL spokesperson confirms a deal has been reached and will be voted on Thursday. That spokesperson wouldn’t say what the terms of the agreement are but said the university did make some concessions.

The deal will be presented to the UofL Athletic Association Thursday morning at 8 a.m. and the full board of trustees will vote on the agreement Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m.

