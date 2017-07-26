UofL offers Select-a-Seat event for Men's Basketball season tickets on Aug. 3

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Fans interested in purchasing University of Louisville men’s basketball 2017-18 season tickets can participate in a unique select-a-seat event at the KFC Yum! Center on Thursday, Aug. 3 from 6-8 p.m.

This event allows fans to pick available seats for the upcoming season. Participants will have the opportunity to visit with the Cardinal Bird mascot Louie and the Ladybirds dance team. Fans will even get the chance to tour the Cards’ locker room, player’s lounge, and KFC Yum! Center practice court. Available seats within the arena will be marked for sale and prices start at $19 per game.

Click here to RSVP for the event online.

© 2017 WHAS-TV