UofL men's basketball game times and telecasts completed

LOUISVILLE — Additional game times and television designations have been added to complete the 2017-18 University of Louisville men's basketball schedule.

Since the initial schedule release on Sept. 7, seven-game times have been added and television designations included. A pair of home games were selected to be televised by the ACC's group of regional sports networks (RSN), including Nov. 12 vs. George Mason at 2 p.m. and Nov. 21 vs. Southern Illinois at 7 p.m. The regional sports networks consist of FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Southeast, FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Sun, Fox Sports Midwest, FOX Sports Indiana, Comcast SportsNet Mid Atlantic, NESN, YES Network and AT&T Sportnet Pittsburgh.

The Cardinals' Jan. 10 game at Florida State was moved to a 9 p.m. ET tipoff and will also be an RSN telecast.

Game times were established for five UofL home games that will be televised on ACC Network Extra, which is available to authenticated subscribers of ESPN online at ESPN.com/watch or through the WatchESPN and ESPN app. Those games include Oct. 30 vs. Kentucky Wesleyan (exhibition) at 7 p.m.; Nov. 7 vs. Bellarmine (exhibition) at 7 p.m.; Nov. 17 vs. Nebraska Omaha at 7 p.m.; Nov. 24 vs. St. Francis at 7 p.m.; and Dec. 23 vs. Grand Canyon at 1 p.m.

Prior to the season, fans can get their first look at the Cardinals in a pair of 7 p.m. public Red-White intrasquad scrimmages in the KFC Yum! Center on Oct. 13 and 27. Tickets for the scrimmages go on sale for $10 on Sept. 21 at the UofL Ticket Office, located near Gate 2 of Papa John's Cardinal Stadium at 2800 South Floyd Street. The ticket office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Cardinal fans may also purchase the tickets by visiting Ticketmaster online at www.Ticketmaster.com, calling 1-800-745-3000 or by visiting any Ticketmaster Ticket Center, including statewide Kroger locations. Convenience fees are applied with Ticketmaster orders.

Tickets are available for UofL students to each scrimmage at no charge. Student tickets must be obtained with a valid student ID in advance at the UofL ticket office.

The complete schedule is available at this link: http://gocards.com/schedule.aspx?path=mbball&

