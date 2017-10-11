UofL Men's Basketball flexible ticket mini plans available Oct. 12

Basketball (Photo: efks/Thinkstock)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- University of Louisville men's basketball tickets for games in the KFC Yum! Center this season will be available in flexible, groups of six beginning Thursday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m.

Fans can select their choice of six games in priority seating for one of the following packages:

A package of any five non-conference games plus the Dec. 9 game vs. Indiana is $225 per seat.

Any six non-conference games, excluding the Dec. 9 Indiana game, is $180 per seat.

A package of any five ACC games plus the Feb. 11 game vs. North Carolina is $300 per seat.

Any six ACC games, excluding the Feb. 11 North Carolina game, is $270 per seat.

The cost-saving tickets, which are located in the 300 level areas of the KFC Yum! Center, may be purchased through "My Cardinal Account" here, or by accessing the ticket information page online. Individuals will be prompted for the appropriate information through the online process.

Tickets may also be purchased in person at the UofL Ticket Office, located near Gate 2 of Papa John's Cardinal Stadium at 2800 South Floyd Street. The ticket office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Tickets are also currently on sale for two Red-White intrasquad men's basketball scrimmages in the KFC Yum! Center on Oct. 13 and 27, both at 7 p.m. Tickets, priced at $10, are on sale at the UofL Ticket Office or by visiting www.Ticketmaster.com online, calling 1-800-745-3000 or by visiting any Ticketmaster Ticket Center, including statewide Kroger locations. Convenience fees are applied with Ticketmaster orders.

In addition to the two scrimmages, the Cardinals have a pair of exhibition games leading up to its season opener against George Mason on Nov. 12. Louisville posted a 25-9 record last season, tied for second in the ACC and earned a No. 10 ranking in the final Associated Press poll.

