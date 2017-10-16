UofL Athletic Asso. committee approves employment of acting AD, basketball coach

Vince Tyra and David Padgett

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Personnel Committee of the University of Louisville Athletic Association approved the employment of acting Athletic Director Vince Tyra and Acting Basketball Coach David Padgett on Monday, Oct. 16.

Here is the resolution the board approved for Tyra:

Resolution on Tyra as Acting AD @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/C1MsShBPL7 — Derrick Rose WHAS11 (@WHAS11DRose) October 16, 2017



Padgett will be paid $400,00 for coaching and another $400,000 for appearances and other duties. He will also get bonuses for performance results. Click here to see the resolution the board passed for Padgett.

Incentives for Padgett include $50,000 for Final Four, winning the NCAA National Championship and a collective scholarship GPA of 3.0 and higher. Padgett gets $25,000 for a top 20 finish, Sweet 16 appearance, and a collective GPA of 2.79-2.99.

For comparison here are the incentives in Pitino's contract:

For reference, these are the incentives in Pitino contract. @whas11 pic.twitter.com/lMJKJR2GSX — Derrick Rose WHAS11 (@WHAS11DRose) October 16, 2017

Coach Padgett's contract runs from Sept. 29, 2017-Sept. 29, 2018.

Acting Head Coach and AD Resolution 2017-10-16 09-45 on Scribd

© 2017 WHAS-TV