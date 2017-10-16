WHAS
Close

UofL Athletic Asso. committee approves employment of acting AD, basketball coach

WHAS 10:35 AM. EDT October 16, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Personnel Committee of the University of Louisville Athletic Association approved the employment of acting Athletic Director Vince Tyra and Acting Basketball Coach David Padgett on Monday, Oct. 16.

Here is the resolution the board approved for Tyra:


Padgett will be paid $400,00 for coaching and another $400,000 for appearances and other duties. He will also get bonuses for performance results. Click here to see the resolution the board passed for Padgett. 

Incentives for Padgett include $50,000 for Final Four, winning the NCAA National Championship and a collective scholarship GPA of 3.0 and higher. Padgett gets $25,000 for a top 20 finish, Sweet 16 appearance, and a collective GPA of 2.79-2.99. 

For comparison here are the incentives in Pitino's contract

Coach Padgett's contract runs from Sept. 29, 2017-Sept. 29, 2018. 

Acting Head Coach and AD Resolution 2017-10-16 09-45 on Scribd

© 2017 WHAS-TV

WHAS

UofL fans excited for basketball season, ready to move past scandal

WHAS

Letters: Internal investigation targets two UofL coaches

WHAS

LMPD cautioning fans after rash of car break-ins at UofL football games

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories