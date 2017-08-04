UofL appeals parts of NCAA penalties on sex scandal

UofL University Louisville SPORTS generic graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The University of Louisville is appealing after penalties were sent down by the NCAA in June over its sex scandal with the men's basketball program.

UofL will appeal two parts, the financial penalty and vacation of records. UofL is also asking for an in-person hearing.

The four-page form completed by the University is the first step in an appeals process that could take more than three months.

If the ruling is upheld, UofL could be forced to vacate up to 123 wins, including its 2013 national championship.

The school may also have to repay millions of dollars in shared NCAA Tournament revenue.

The NCAA handed down their punishment in June after details in Self-Proclaimed madam Katina Powell's book "Breaking Cardinal Rules" exposed former program assistant Andre McGee was arranging adult entertainment and sex acts for 17 players and prospects.

