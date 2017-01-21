University of Louisville Swimming and Diving downs Kentucky

470x264 Louisville Cardinals Logo.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The University of Louisville No. 7/10 swimming and diving teams won 22 races en route to their ninth consecutive victory over the University of Kentucky Saturday at the Lancaster Aquatic Center.



The Cardinal men defeated the Wildcat men 176.5 to 123.5 and the Cardinal women defeated the Wildcat women 167 to 133.



"Always exciting to go on the road and get a good team win," UofL head coach Arthur Albiero said after the win. "We have great respect for our opponents here. Very proud of our team – the way they battled. We had a tough dual-meet last night against a good conference opponent in Notre Dame, and then to come back-to-back like this and get on the road, it's a good challenge. It's a good way for us to learn and really take some of the new things and be able to learn from it, and I think this is going to help us going forward to championship competition. This is a team win all the way. It took everybody's effort. Unfortunately, we have a few kids under the weather and everybody had to step up. We'll walk away from here with our heads up and I'm very proud of the way we performed and the way we battled."



In the first event of the meet, the 200 medley relay, the women's 'A' team of Alina Kendzior, Andrea Cottrell, Nastja Govejsek, and Casey Fanz posted a winning time of 1:39.78, as the 'B' team of Hannah Magnuson, Avery Braunecker, Grace Oglesby, and Rachel Grooms touched in third with a time of 1:43.14. The men followed with the 'A' team of Grigory Tarasevich, Carlos Claverie, Josh Quallen, and Andrej Barna touched first with a time of 1:27.09 and the 'B' team of Ryan Massey, Brennen Berger, David Boland, and Mark Chernov took third at 1:29.67.



Marah Pugh took second in the women's 1,000 free with a time of 10:10.22 and Maggie Jahns took fourth with a time of 10:11.74. Marcelo Acosta touched at 9:05.90 to take first in the men's 1,000, almost eight seconds ahead of the field. .



Abigail Houck finished first in the women's 200 free with a time of 1:48.19 as Mallory Comerford (1:49.61) and Alex Sellers (1:52.25) finished in fourth and fifth, respectively. Trevor Carroll posted a 1:36.67 time to win the men's 200 free, while Matthias Lindenbauer went 1:38.45 to take fifth.



Kendzior went 55.53 and Sofie Underdahl went 56.26 to take fourth and fifth in the women's 100 back. GrigoryTarasevich posted a 47.80 in the men's 100 back to take first as Aaron Greene touched at 49.26 to take third.



The Cardinals went one, two, and four in the women's 100 breast with Adnrea Cottrell (1:01.43) taking first, Silvia Guerra (1:02.58) taking second, and Rachael Bradford-Feldman (1:03.50) taking fourth. Carlos Claverie took first in the men's 100 breast with a time of 54.63, while Berger was third at 56.43, and Todd Owen was fourth at 57.19.



In the women's 200 fly, Abigail Houck touched at 1:59.49 to capture the win, while Grace Oglesby went 2:00.01 to take second, and Sophie Cattermole went 2:04.9 to take fifth. Zach Harting took fourth in the men's 200 fly with a time of 1:50.08 and Jarrett Jones touched at 1:50.51 to take fifth.



Louisville swept the top three spots in the women's 50 free with Casey Fanz (23.01) taking first, Lainey Visscher (23.02) taking second, and Avery Braunecker (23.41) taking third. Trevor Carroll took first in the men's 50 free with a time of 20.16, while Andrej Barna (20.30) took second, and Mark Chernov (20.50) took fourth.



Mallory Comerford took the women's 100 free with a time of 50.10, while Casey Fanz took second at 50.72, and Rachel Grooms took fourth at 51.42. Trevor Carroll took first in the men's 100 free at 44.34, while Matthias Lindenbauer took second at 44.92, and Andrej Barna took third at 44.97.



Sofie Underdahl (2:00.68) and Alina Kendzior (2:02.68) took third and fourth, respectively, in the women's 200 back. Grigory Tarasevich won the men's 200 back with a time of 1:43.84 as Aaron Greene took third at 1:47.32.



In the women's 200 back, Andrea Cottrell posted a time of 2:13.20 to take first, while Silvia Guerra touched in second with a time of 2:15.12 and Rachael Bradford-Feldman was fourth at 2:15.70. The men went one, two, and three in the 200 back with Carlos Claverie (1:58.54) taking first, Todd Owen (2:02.79) was second, and Brennen Berger (2:03.51) was third.



Abigail Houck took first in the women's 500 free touching with a time of 4:51.07, while Jahns took fifth with a time of 5:01.92. Marcelo Acosta touched first with a time of 4:24.75, and Sam Steele at 4:32.63 was fifth.



In the women's 100 fly, Grace Oglesby touched second with a time of 54.92, while Lainey Visscher was fourth with a time of 55.72. Josh Quallen touched with a time of 48.05 to take first in the men's 100 fly, as David Boland went 48.63 for third place.



Andrea Cottrell posted a 2:02.96 to take second in the women's 200 IM, while Rachael Breadford-Feldman touched third at 2:03.72. In the men's 2200 IM, Carlos Claverie touched in first with a time of 1:48.74, while Josh Quallen went 1:50.62 to take third place.



In the final event of the night, the 400 free relay, the women's 'A' relay team of Mallory Comerford, Rachel Grooms, Abigail Houck, and Casey Fanz took first with a time of 3:22.94 and the 'B' team of Nastja Govejsek, Avery Braunecker, Alex Sellers, and Lainey Visscher took second with a time of 3:24.25. The men followed that up with the 'A' team of Trevor Carroll, Matthias Lindenbauer, Andrej Barna, and Grigory Tarasevich taking first with a time of 2:57.88, while the 'B' team of David Boland, Christian Garkani, Aaron Greene, and Mark Chernov went 3:01.70 to take third.



In the women's 1-meter diving event, Andrea Acquista took second with a score of 278.40. Molly Fears scored 312.53 in the 3 meter diving event to take second, while Acquista scored 312.45 to take third. Daniel Fecteau was third in the men's 1 meter diving event with a score of 333.00, and Evan Cooper was fourth at 305.10. Fecteau was third in the 3-meter diving event, scoring 295.88.



The Cardinals return to action on Jan. 27 when they travel north to Bloomington to face rival Indiana.

