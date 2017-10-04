Trinity star de-commits from UofL during FBI investigation

UofL University Louisville SPORTS generic graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The fallout of this FBI investigation continues for Louisville on the recruiting trail.

Trinity star David Johnson, who had just recently committed, has now decided to reopen his recruitment.

Johnson is considered the 33rd best prospect in the class of 2019 by Scout.com.

RELATED: New Albany, Ind. senior, in top of 2018 recruiting class, eliminates UofL from list

© 2017 WHAS-TV