TIMELINE: Allegations made against UofL Men's Basketball

(CREDIT: Andy Lyons, GETTY IMAGES) (Photo: Custom)

Katina Powell, a self-proclaimed "escort queen", made serious allegations against the Men's Basketball program at the University of Louisville in October. The following is a timeline of the series of events:

OCTOBER 2, 2015

The Indianapolis Business Journal reported about allegations made about UofL Director of Basketball Operations Andre McGee paying for strip shows and sex for prospective recruits by "madam" Katina Powell. Powell alleges that she was paid over $10,000 over the course of 4 years to provide women, including her own daughters, for sexual services to Louisville recruits.

OCTOBER 5, 2015

Breaking Cardinal Rules tops the "Sports" category on Amazon.

OCTOBER, 6 2015

UofL responds to allegations and announces an internal investigation into the matter.

OCTOBER 8, 2015

Former UofL recruit and current Ohio State player JaQuan Lyle confirms "gist" of escort allegations.

Coach Rick Pitino says in a radio interview that he will not resign amid the allegations against the program.

UofL Executive Committee retains legal counsel of Stites and Harbison to defend school if needed.

OCTOBER 9, 2015

Sports Illustrated writer Michael Rosenberg writes a story about the "dangerous culture for women" at UofL.

OCTOBER 12, 2015

Several former UofL players speak out in defense of the school and program.

Head Coach Rick Pitino addresses the allegations at the Cardinal Kick-Off Luncheon.

OCTOBER 13, 2015

Louisville senior pens blog post blasting the SI article, argues that atmosphere at UofL is not negative for women.

OCTOBER 15, 2015

Katina Powell hires Ind. attorney Larry Wilder as counsel.

OCTOBER 16, 2015

Powell attorney Wilder says both he and his client have received death threats in reference to the allegations.

OCTOBER 18, 2015

UofL Women's Basketball Head Coach Jeff Walz calls SI Rosenberg article "careless journalism."

OCTOBER 19 , 2015

- Powell announces she will make several media appearances to talk about the allegations made against UofL.

OCTOBER 20, 2015

- Powell appears on Good Morning America and ESPN's Outside The Lines.

- WHAS11 sits down with Powell for an exclusive interview about her book, the allegations made and what is next.

OCTOBER 21, 2015

- Powell says "demands" led to her publishing Breaking Cardinal Rules

OCTOBER, 27th, 2015

- UofL President James Ramsey issues statement on allegation

OCTOBER 28th, 2015

- ESPN reports NCAA investigators on UofL campus, University does not confirm NCAA presence

NOVEMBER 4th, 2015

- Breaking Cardinal Rules publisher subpoenaed by grand jury

NOVEMBER 5th, 2015

- Report surfaces that one of Katina Powell's daughters was cited for prostitution in 2014

- UofL Board of Trustees holds private meeting to discuss allegations, other university issues

NOVEMBER 12, 2015

- Powell reportedly meets with NCAA investigators

NOVEMBER 23, 2015

- A group of women file suit against Powell, her publisher for implicating them as prostitutes in her book

DECEMBER 14, 2015

-Powell sells signed copies of Breaking Cardinal Rules through thekentuckyvinatge.com for a premium

JANUARY 1, 2016

- Head Coach Rick Pitino speaks at-length about allegations at ACC opener news conference

FEBRUARY 5, 2016

-University of Louisville self-imposes postseason basketball ban for 2015-16 season

APRIL 6, 2016

-University of Louisville self-imposes more sanctions as the NCAA continues their investigation

OCTOBER 20, 2016

-The University of Louisville received a notice of allegations from the NCAA.

JANUARY 2017

-UofL responds to the NCAA's notice of allegations. The University said Pitino had no knowledge of what was going on.

MARCH 2017

-The NCAA responded to UofL saying Pitino did not look for problems with recruitment, failed to ask questions.

© 2017 WHAS-TV