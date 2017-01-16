Special events set for remaining UofL men's basketball games

UofL University Louisville SPORTS generic graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Special events at three of the last six remaining UofL men’s basketball games will be held to honor two past University of Louisville NCAA Final Four teams on their anniversaries and there will also be two "color" events.

This year marks the 45th and 35th anniversaries of two UofL NCAA Final Four teams. The Cardinals will honor both the 1972 and 1982 Louisville teams that reached the NCAA Final Four by wearing Adidas throwback uniforms with features similar to the 1982 team. UofL plays Syracuse on Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. during this event.

It is the 45th anniversary for UofL’s 1972 NCAA Final Four team (26-5 record), which was guided by future Hall of Fame Coach Denny Crum in his first season with the Cardinals. The Missouri Valley Conference Co-Champions featured five senior starters, including All-America guard Jim Price (1,460 career points, 1969-72), forward Ron Thomas, whose 13.0 career rebounding average is the fourth-best ever at UofL (1970-72), and 1,000-point scorer Al Vilcheck (1,048 points, 1969-72).

This season also marks the 35th anniversary of the Cardinals’ 1982 Final Four team (23-10), which had six seniors on its roster. Crum’s fourth Final Four team, which was runner-up in the Metro Conference, included four starters that totaled over 1,000 career points in Derek Smith (1,826), Lancaster Gordon (1,614), Jerry Eaves (1,250) and Rodney McCray (1,247). The Cardinals beat UAB on its home floor to win the Mideast Regional.

UofL will close the month of January with its annual "White Out" game when the Cardinals face NC State in the KFC Yum! Center on Jan. 29. Fans are encouraged to wear white attire for the 1 p.m. game. Louisville has won six of its previous 10 games during a "White Out" event, including knocking off four ranked opponents in those games when the arena was decked in bright white. UofL Coach Rick Pitino “White Out” attire has drawn national attention during previous events.

The annual "Wear Red for the Seniors" game is set for March 4 at 2 p.m. The Cardinals will face Notre Dame in the final home game of the season. Cardinal fans are encouraged to wear red attire for that Senior Day event. Louisville has won 14 of its last 15 Senior Day games, including last year's 56-53 victory over Georgia Tech as Chinanu Onuaku led the Cardinals with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

