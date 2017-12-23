Spalding's double-double leads Louisville past Grand Canyon

Dec 23, 2017; Louisville, KY, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Ray Spalding (13) dunks against Grand Canyon Lopes forward Alessandro Lever (25) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jamie Rhodes)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Ray Spalding notched career highs with 21 points and 16 rebounds to lead Louisville to a 74-56 victory over Grand Canyon on Saturday.



The Cardinals (10-2) used a 21-3 run over an eight-minute stretch in the second half to turn what was a 38-37 lead into a 19-point advantage with 8:28 remaining. Spalding, whose previous bests were 19 points and 14 rebounds, scored six of the first eight points to start the run.



The Antelopes (9-4) never drew closer than 11 the rest of the way.



That run wasn't the first time the Cardinals defense held the Antelopes at bay.



Louisville fell behind by as much as 11-3 early, but they used a 13-4 run to get back into the game midway through the first half. The Cardinals then held the Antelopes to just three baskets in the final 7:32 to take a 31-25 lead into halftime.



The Antelopes, who committed 19 turnovers, were led by Oscar Frayer's 14 points.



Deng Adel added 14 for Louisville.

