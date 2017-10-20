WHAS
RJ Evans named acting assistant coach for UofL Men's Basketball

WHAS 4:22 PM. EDT October 20, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – University of Louisville’s Interim Men’s Basketball Coach David Padgett announced on Friday one of his temporary assistant coaches was named acting assistant coach.

In May, RJ Evans was a program assistant. Two weeks ago, he was named a temporary assistant coach, and then on Oct. 20, he was promoted to acting assistant coach.

It was just two weeks ago Evans was named a temporary assistant for David Padgett, one of three coaches named so the acting head coach had some help on the court.

Padgett said the immediate connection Evans had with the players and his presence in practice has been a huge help. Because of that connection, Padgett made the decision to move him to acting assistant coach.

